The Future is Colourful and Dimensional
On the return of texture, depth, and expressiveness in UI.
May 26
•
Michael Flarup
21
12
April 2025
Eight Years of Looking Back
A few thoughts on the tradition of making yearly creative recaps—and why you might want to try it too.
Apr 15
•
Michael Flarup
2
Let’s Grow This Thing
Help spread the word about flarup.email—and get some birthday perks in return. Introducing a referral system.
Apr 4
•
Michael Flarup
7
March 2025
The Death of Design
A quiet eulogy for what design used to be
Mar 24
•
Michael Flarup
45
My LinkedIn Redemption Arc
I used to avoid LinkedIn like the plague.
Mar 12
•
Michael Flarup
9
Escaping the Purgatory of Boring UI
A big part of why I moved away from app UI design was to escape the constraints.
Mar 7
•
Michael Flarup
9
February 2025
Life in Design
A 6-Part Video Series on Design, Creativity, and the Lessons That Shaped My Journey
Feb 23
•
Michael Flarup
5
November 2024
Black Book Deal?
There’s 1,906 macOS App Icon Books left and I’m not doing any more books until I sell most of my inventory, so let's do a very limited Black Friday…
Nov 20, 2024
•
Michael Flarup
3
September 2024
Chasing Fun: Creating A Career You Love
This might be one of the best talks I've ever given—30 minutes of fun and advice from 20 years of creative entrepreneurship
Sep 27, 2024
•
Michael Flarup
3
July 2024
☀️ Summer Sale
Let's shake things up with a Summer Sale and some incredible discounts on some of my digital goods.
Jul 14, 2024
•
Michael Flarup
3
Welcome to PixelResort
Celebrating 18 years since the first version, I'm thrilled to share my new portfolio.
Jul 3, 2024
•
Michael Flarup
5
June 2024
Everything is new with App Icons
The biggest change to app icons just dropped and I have a new tool ready.
Jun 12, 2024
•
Michael Flarup
5
