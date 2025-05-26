flarup.email

flarup.email

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
20h

Um, there used to be an app called 'Delicious Library' ... Know your history!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delicious_Library

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Flarup
Jonathan Hendry's avatar
Jonathan Hendry
20h

"why don’t we have a great app for cataloguing physical media"

We did: Wil Shipley's Delicious Library. Amazon killed it by gradually restricting API access more and more and more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Flarup
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Flarup
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture