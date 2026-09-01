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Sam Meier's avatar
Sam Meier
Sep 3

Very cool, reminds me of the old Mac app Delicious Library!

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Taylor Palmer's avatar
Taylor Palmer
Sep 2

I love this idea, but unfortunately physical games are the one physical collection I haven't been building. I have meticulously maintained Notion databases with covers for books, vinyls, and movies. I'd love to load them into something like this (especially if I can add tags and notes).

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